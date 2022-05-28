Malawians in US Celebrates Black-‘tie charity night

The Malawian community residing in the USA, especially in the mid-west, held the first of its charity ball which was christened the Black Tie Charity Event at the Hilton Hotel in South Bend, Indiana recently.

Apart from raising funds for charity in Malawi, the organizing team honoured and awarded outstanding Malawians in the US diaspora in diverse fields and influences.

One of the organisers of the event, Kate Joyo told Nyasa Times that like minded thinking brought up this idea as a way of giving back to the larger Malawian community back home.

Joyo said: “This is a two-fold initiative with set objectives to celebrate milestones undertaken by Malawians in the US diaspora as well as a give back to the community initiative which will unlock limitless possibilities to the socially and economically challenged secondary school students in Malawi.

“We will provide soft scholarships and mentorships to 15 orphaned secondary school students; 5 each from the south, centre and northern regions”, said Joyo on the sidelines of the event.

She added: “We are currently working on identifying credible partners in Malawi to build up a great support network in as far as execution is concerned,” continued Joyo.

According to the organisers, they partnered with US based Malawian businesses as well as people of good will to sponsor the event which will become an annual thing moving forward.

“Our company is people centred and has always been associated with Malawi centred causes. It is for this reason that we came in to assist the Black Tie knowing that our assistance will help a child go to school in Malawi. We will not hesitate to assist again in future”, said Afrobecious Mwasinga, who is the owner and CEO of a trucking company in Indianapolis.

Philanthropist Tonny Chirwa was recognized for the award of community influencer of the year for his role in mobilizing resources for the under previledged in Malawi and his general leadership in the Malawian US community as was Pastor Zenzo Matoga.

“I believe in the ubunthu saying ‘I am who you are’ to be the fuel that drives my passion for the under privileged. I am humbled that out of so many people who have been doing a lot for the community and charity in Malawi, they thought I was worthy of the award. Truly humbled”, Chirwa said.

Several trendsetting Malawian enterprises were also awarded recognition in their respective fields.

These included Women of Vision, Chef Kuleza Hot Sauce, International Fuse Bar and Grill, On Point Health Staffing and On Call Health Staffing just to mention a few.

As a red carpet event, male attendees were required to wear black ties and females were, true to the Malawian spirit, asked dress up and boy dress they did. All in the prevailing spirit of charity. Kondwani Namagowa and Chipiliro Khonje, both Malawian celebrated photography and videography prodigies were on call to make the event colourful.

As the night wore into oblivion, Chicago based, legendary Malawian singer Maskal, dished out hits from his old and new collection of music.

Patrons wore dancing shoes and gave a good account of themselves out of the “Zili ndi iwe” hit maker.

And why not, when the event had raised a whopping 10,000.00 US Dollars?

It was time to celebrate.

