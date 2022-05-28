Malawi to open Embassy in Nigerian Capital Abuja soon – says Chakwera

Malawi is set to open an embassy in the Nigerian capital Abuja soon, President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has declared.

Updating Malawians on his Facebook page after holding bilateral talks with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on the sidelines of African Union Extraordinary Summit in Equatorial Guinea, Chakwera said opening an embassy in Abuja will be another way of formalising ties between the two countries.

“This relationship needs to be enhanced and we discussed our preparations to open an embassy in Abuja as one way of fully formalising our ties,” said the president.

During the talks, said Chakwera, the two countries also shared sentiments to continue exploring more areas of mutual cooperation to cement shared aspirations of the people of the two countries.

Said Chakwera, “Nigeria has over the past decades become Malawi’s key partner due to a surge in cooperation on trade, investment, arts and even intermarriages.”

Chakwera is in Equatorial Guinea attending the 15th Extra Ordinary Summit meeting of the AU on Humanitarian Matters and Pledging Conference.

The president is expected back home on 29th June, 2022.

