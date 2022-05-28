40 years in jail for cutting off an albino granny’s toe

High Court sitting at Mzimba Magistrate Court on Wednesday slapped Mfumu Nyirenda, 23 to 40 years’ imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for extracting human tissue from a living person and possession of human tissue of his 84-year-old grandmother with albinism, Tafwauli Ngoma.

Delivering his ruling, Judge Justice Kishindo outlined the factors that attracted the 40-year sentence said Nyirenda’s greed for money made him think that the only way of getting rich quickly was to sell his

grandmother’s body.

Kishindo further said by breaking into the house of the victim, Nyirenda broke the trust which the community members had in him as the granny always felt secured in his company.

“The only solution for the victim to feel at ease and relieved of pain to the injury is to remove Nyirenda from the society.

Since people with albinism are vulnerable, the only way of making them safe is to remove the culprit among them,” said Kishindo.

He then sentenced Nyirenda to 40 and 35 years’ imprisonment for extraction of human tissue from living person and for possession of human tissue respectively and the sentences to run concurrently.

On his part, Senior Assistant Chief State Advocate Waliko Nkosi said he was satisfied with the sentence adding the sentence reflects the seriousness of the matter describing it as sufficient to the convict.

“The sentence is not too harsh for the convict but sufficient to him,” said Nkosi.

Both Nyirenda and Ng’oma hail from Kapopo Mdhlanga Village in the area of Traditional Authority M’mbelwa in Mzimba District.

