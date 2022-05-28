UDF president Atupele Muluzi quits politics

United Democratic Front president Atupele Muluzi has resigned from his position and has since appointed Vice-President Lilian Patel as interim leader.

In a statement dated May 28, addressed to the party’s general secretary Kandi Padambo, Atupele said has has quit active politics and will pursue business interest.

Padambo confirmed in an interview yesterday that the son to Malawi’s first democratic president Dr Bakili Muluzi had indeed resigned.

“I write to formally communicate to you my decision to step down back from active politics. I am going to into business for the development and progress of Malawi. In view of this decision and pursuant with the Constitution of Malawi, I appoint Honourable Lillian Estella Patel, Party Vice-President Eastern Region to lead the party as acting president until the next National Convention where my successor will be elected.

“I am truly grateful to the entire UDF family for the amazing confidence and support given to me over the 18 years I have served in politics.”

The Agenda for Change champion, Atupele, served in a number of cabinet ministerial posts and recently as Minister of Health in the DPP regime, congratulated Patel on her appointment.

Muluzi was Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining from 2014 to 2015 and the only opposition member to serve in the Mutharika administration. Subsequently, he served as Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security in 2015, and then Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development in 2015.

Born on 6 August 1978, he was a Member of Parliament for Machinga North East constituency from 2004 until May 27, 2019.

He was a presidential candidate during the 2019 election and Professor Peter Mutharika’s running mate in the 2020 presidential elections which lost to the Tonse Alliance led by Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

