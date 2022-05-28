Man testifies God about miraculous healing from incurable disease at International Church

Lilongwe-based building supervisor, Elias Nakopo, on Sunday testified at Life International Church, which congregates at Mbinzi CDSS in Lilongwe, that God healed him from an incurable disease after Prophet Amos Kambale prayed for him.

Nakopo, who resides at Area 36 in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe, previously lived in Mozambique until 2019 when he returned to Malawi.

However, barely months after his return to his motherland, the building supervisor developed incurable wounds on his body.

“With the few resources I returned with from Mozambique, I started going different places in search for solutions and help including hospitals but nothing changed until all the money I accumulated over the years finished due to unending treatment. The more I took the prescribed drugs given by the doctors the more the wounds would grow on my body,” he narrated before the congregation.

Nakopo said his situation became so worse that he could not sleep comfortably.

“I would normally wake up at night and start scratching. Even when working, the disease would torment me so much to the extent that my friends, would feel pity for me. I could not stay a minute without scratching my body. One day, my wife’s friend advised her to visit Life International Church at Mbinzi Secondary School hall, Area 3, where Prophet A. Kambale ministers and pray for different problems.

“It was on that fateful day, 1st of May, 2022 that my wife and I decided to visit the church but due to financial challenges, I only instructed the wife to go to the church while I go and search for a Job. At around 11am, my wife was privileged to be part of the people on prayer line where the Prophet was praying for different issues and my wife narrated to the Prophet how she desire a permanent Job for me since I had been jobless for many months.

“Just as my wife narrated to the Prophet of God. Prophet Kambale released a word of prayer and prayed for Mr. Nakopo being represented by the wife, and something miraculously happened, soon after the wife returned home, his husband also arrived home in jovial mood and explained to the wife that at around 11am when he met someone and connected him to the boss, who in turn offered him a job; exactly the same time the prophet was praying for his wife,” he continued.

During the testimony, Nakopo also stated that after the Prophet prayed for him, he stopped smoking, which had been his other health problem.

“For a year, I suffered, I almost thought this is a way I would live for the rest of my life. The disease became part of my daily being. But through Prophet Kambale God has given me another chance to see changes and the light of Life. Thank you Jesus,” he said before returning to his seat.

Life International Church is said to be the solution centre where people from all walks of life are taught the word of God and everyone has a testimony whosoever comes in contact with the the Presence of God upon the Prophet.

Prophet Kambale claims to have powers to heal any disease and break poverty chains in those who listen to his messages by the Holy Spirit.

