Just circle drops new hit, ‘War’

Lilongwe based gospel music group, Just Circle has dropped a new gospel song titled ‘War’, which is spreading the message of hope.

The song is currently enjoying massive airplays on various local radio stations including; Trans World Radio(TWR), Timveni Radio as well as Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Radio 2.

The track is also available on Malawi’s leading online music store, www.malawi-music.com on the link for downloads.

Speaking to one of the artists for Just Circle, Christian Mwase who goes by his stage name CHRIM said that the song is encouraging people to have hope in their daily hustles and dreams.

“We came up with this song because we needed to give people a motivational anthem or soundtrack as they fight for their dreams everyday and to inspire hope.

“The concept of the song is about going against the odds and fighting for what you want and what you stand for,” said CHRIM.

He added that, the song which was produced at Sir Odilo Enterprise Studios in Lilongwe, Area 49, does not have a specific audience as everyone young and old is in one way or the other pushing for their dreams.

“If you look at my verse it goes like it’s been a minute of struggle and pain, been on a hustle to grapple the grain meaning that I’m fighting to eat ,I’m fighting to gain something to survive and in the end of my verse in talking about dropping bars in a hurricane telling folks, to keep the faith.

“A hurricane is a storm and amidst my storm I still have courage to fight and I’m also telling people that if though its hard keep believing,” he said.

“It’s been a minute of struggle and pain// been on a hustle to grapple the grain// me and the hate is estranged//Hate to get energy drained,” goes part of CHRIM verse in the song.

CHRIM furthers said that, their fans should expect nothing but the best from the group as they will bring them nothing but the best that will thought their deepest need.

One of the Mzuzu based fans for the Just Circle, Blessings Kapina said the group has come up with the best and they should keep on bringing the best so that they can touch a lot of people who need a message of hope as well as the gospel.

Just circle, was formed earlier this year and it consist of six artists namely; Gracious Hil, CHRIM, Artistic OP, Phronee, Keenalf and Sir Odilo.

