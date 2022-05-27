NAM partners Bintel Analytics Limited for development of its website

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) and Bintel Analytics Limited have signed a 1-year partnership whose main objective is to develop the first-ever NAM website platform to promote the glamour associated with the country’s netball.

At the signing ceremony on Thursday at Malawi National Council of Sports offices, NAM vice-president Chimwemwe Bakali described the agreement as timely, saying the website will help to keep valuable data which can be accessed by all netball stakeholders.

He added that the web page will also assist in marketing Malawi netball and attract business partners since information will be readily available all the time unlike in the past where netball followers were failing to find detailed information on how NAM and netball was started in the country, the achievement made so far and relevant information.

“Netball, like any other sport, requires a lot of things to develop and one of them is a website platform,” he said. “Our colleagues in other countries started to move with time and enjoy support from partners way back because they have websites, but it was challenge with us due to financial constraints.

“With this website, we’ll try to engage more partners because we have a site where we can advertise different businesses through our page,” he said.

Bintel Analytics Limited Managing Director, Walusungu Gondwe said as an IT expert, the partnership with netball is part of their corporate social responsibility and expression of their love to the sport.

He added that it was their responsibility in to help NAM in order to help develop the sport as well as support them in terms of technical capacity in managing web platform.

“We want to expose NAM and Malawi netball including the national team, the Queens, to the world because we are planning to make the platform as a central hub for information sharing which will also include players profile and many more,” he said.

The partnership is expected to cost K6 million.

