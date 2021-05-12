Chizuma’s rebuff causes uproar in Parliament

“They are just crybabies.”

There was a heavy exchange of uproar and loud vocalisations in Parliament from both sides of the house on Thursday morning following the rejection of Martha Chizuma as the new director of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Hell broke loose when Leader of the House, Richard Chimwendo Banda demanded a full report from the Public Appointment Committee (PAC) on Chizuma’s interview.

Chimwendo Banda said: “This house wants the full report on what really happened because it looks like instead of confirming people, PAC members were busy interviewing her,” He said.

PAC on Tuesday rejected Martha Chizuma to be confirmed on the appointment as ACB Chief.

Chizuma underwent interviews with other nine men and she emerged tops and President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera appointed her as the ACB boss.

Speaking to the press before appearing before Parliamentary Committee on Public Appointments, Chizuma said she was ready to take up the challenging position of ACB Director regardless of the nature of the job which comes with threats saying she is a born again Christian and God will protect her.

Chizuma said she want to make the ACB a tool that would make Malawians to uncomfortable with corruption practices.

Little did she knew that PAC would throw her under a running bus.

However, Chizuma’s rejection by PAC has received condemnation from a horde of Malawians who are saying they, themselves, will appoint her as ACB Director because they are saying they are tired of corruption in their country, which have crippled all the government systems.

The rejection of Chizuma has proved that many politicians enter into Government not for servant leadership but with the intention to steal from government coffers and to enrich themselves at the expense of the poor in Malawi.

Many are arguing that the parliamentarians are afraid of Chizuma that with President Chakwera’s philosophy of zero-tolerance on corruption things will be tough.

After the rejection of Chizuma, government MPs in the PAC committee went to address a press conference, which a social media commentator, Fryson Chodzi, writing on his face book page, described them as “they are just crybabies,” who did not want Chizuma.

