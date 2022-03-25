Cholera cases rise to 29 as the southern region takes the toll

Authorities say the number of cholera cases in the country has risen to 29, with the southern region being the hardest hit.

The number has risen from 26 to 29 within days after Nsanje District reported six more cases since Tuesday.

Ministry of Health director of Preventive Health Services Dr. Storn Kabuluzi said the death toll remained at two with both cases recorded in Nsanje.

Health officials have said the cases are shared between Nsanje and Machinga districts.

Nsanje first recorded five cases on March 14, including one death.

As of Sunday, the cases reached 10 and as of Monday, they hit 22 with one more death. On the other hand, a month ago Machinga District Hospital registered a single case, bringing the total to 23.

Kabuluzi said the situation in the Southern Region has been complicated by floods caused by Tropical Storm Ana in January this year.