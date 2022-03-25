Sheriffs seal two PTC metro shops

March 25, 2022 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
Sheriffs have sealed two mega shops of PTC, Blantyre Metro and Limbe Metro shops.
The two shops which were sealed on Wednesday afternoon remain closed as some workers loiter around outside the shops premises.
This comes as owners of the shops, Peoples Trading Centre (PTC) have sold the company to a South African franchise, Tafika Holdings Limited.
A source in one of the closed shops said the sheriffs invaded the shops on Wednesday afternoon and demanded that all workers should all vacate the shops before locking the two shops.
Attempts to speak to PTC’s Chief Executive Officer, Ferdinand Mchacha proved futile as he was reportedly in a meeting.
Press Corporation Limited (PLC) has sold 100 percent shares of PTC to Tafika Holdings Limited.
The development comes when frustrated PTC employees are demanding their severance pay.

