MUST suspends students over demos

The Malawi University of Science and Technology MUST has confirmed that it has suspended some students over demonstrations.

The university’s spokesperson James Mphande said the students have been suspended for participating in demonstrations against the institutions decision to bar them from writing examinations.

The demonstrations that took place on February 14, 2022.

The students said they were expressing their bitterness on decision by the institution to bar them for not completing payment of school fees.

Mphande said that the decision has been arrived at after the students appeared at a disciplinary committee on various offences.

According to Mphande, the students are at liberty to appeal against the decision taken as mandated by rules and regulations of the institution.

