Cholera hits Blantyre amid Covid-19 soaring cases

January 14, 2021

As Blantyre tops in Covid-19 infections, the commercial city has been hit by cholera as well.

Red Cross cholera prevention

Officials from the district health office say a second case of cholera has been registered and it involves a four-year-old girl from Makheta in Blantyre.

The Ministry of Health says the patient was properly managed and subsequently discharged from the hospital.

“Roughly, two cases of cholera have been reported within a period of one week,” said Wiseman Chimwaza, Environmental Health Officer in the Ministry of Health

The first case involved a three-year-old boy from Chirimba in Blantyre.

Chimwaza has since urged people to observe all preventive measures to prevent Cholera.

“As Ministry, we need to make sure we have all the supplies needed in case someone has the disease once he goes to the hospital for proper management of the patient.

“We are also encouraging people to have sanitary facilities and use them properly. In some selected districts we are providing cholera vaccine,” says Chimwaza.

