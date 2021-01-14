Chilembwe Day remains public holiday: New Covid-19 wave forces govt to cancel commemorations

January 14, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Government has cancelled this year’s John Chilembwe Memorial Service in Chiradzulu due to the raging covid-19 which has since claimed two lives of powerful cabinet ministers.

SPC Zangazanga Chikhosi: Chilembwe holiday still on

Office of President and Cabinet secretary Zangazanga Chikhosi however says January 15 which is tomorrow remains a public holiday.

The service was scheduled to be held on Friday, January 15 in Chiradzulu

“This notwithstanding, Friday 15th January 2021 remains a public holiday in Malawi,” says Chikhosi in a statement.

The suspension, cancellation and postponement of all major public events are some of the measures Government is putting in place aimed at containing the further spread of the virus.

