Pastor Chayang’ana resurfaces with 6th gospel album titled ‘Posachedwa’

A renowned worshiper, Pastor Charles Chayang’ana has released a 12-track album titled ‘Posachedwa’ which carries a strong message of hope reminding people that God is faithful and he answers prayers.

The album comes after 10 years of silence and the last time he was seen on stage was in 2010 when he was doing a live recording of his fifth album at Sheaffer International Christian Assembly (ICA) in Lilongwe.

Recorded at Spotlight and DBR studios by Lumbani Kalimanjira Phiri, some of the songs in the new album are Kumwamba tikanjoya, Ndinu Khristu, Tidzaimba Hossana, Zachabe, Mwayenera Matamando and Let your Kingdomcurrently enjoying airplay in various radio stations.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Chayang’ana said his 10 years silence was enough to observe the challenging situations facing people and offer some divine solutions through his music.

Chayang’ana said that the silence was of great importance because apart from composing songs, he was also upgrading his academic qualifications where he was doing Masters in Divinity Degree and at the same time doing pastoral works.

“I have been silent not because I run out of ideas but I had to prepare the best for my fans and I also believe that God’s time is the best, now I am back with full force and Malawians should expect more good inspiring music from me.

“Apart from ministering as Pastor, the silence has been beneficial as well because it has been a time that I went back to school for my Masters degree,” he said

Chayang’ana said he is confident enough that he has done a good job with the album describing it as mature work which is full of soul touching songs and he is optimistic that it will transform many.

He added that he is very passionate in singing for the Lord and people should expect more inspiring songs from him saying his coming is for real and that gospel music is a conception of his heart.

“It’s my prayer that people will listen to the songs in this album; they will worship God who touches the soul and enlarge territories. As individuals we meet variety of needs, it is my prayer that these songs will have great impact and turns hearts to heavenly father for the Glory of his name”, he said

Pastor Chayang’ana made a name for himself in the gospel music landscape since 2002 with Albums like ‘Mamuna Wamtanda, Kunjoya samatero, Usaope, Ndife Kachisi and Woyera Woyera. However he has also travelled to UK, Switzerland, Australia, South Africa and Zimbabwe to minister through Music.

Apart from being a worship leader, Chayang’ana is a resident Pastor for Mponera Living Waters Church and the overseer for Dowa District.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!