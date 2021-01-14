Maranatha Academy boys campus  records no Covid case

Maranatha Academy has said people should disregard the social media rumours some students at their Matindi Campus have been tested Covid-19 positive, saying the institution has not recorded any case.

The school’s head teacher, Banda assured parents that so far no any Covid-19 cases has been identified at the school.

“On behalf of board and management of Maranatha Boys Academy, I write to refute rumours circulating on social media that some students at the institution tested Covid-19 positive,” reads part of the statement.

Banda said the academy normally takes students to Mlambe hospital once they get sick and that since schools opened on 4 January, 2021, no student has tested positive to Covid-19.

“The school has records of students who have ever been taken to the hospital since 4th January, 2021 and we understands that Covid -19 is real. As such all preventive measures are supposed to be observed. Maranatha Academy wishes to advise parents and guardians to verify social media reports with the school to establish the truth, ” it reads.

The Head Teacher also assures parents that the school takes issues to do with Covid-19 prevention seriously.

A visit by Nyasa Times at Matindi campus found out that Covid-19 preventation measures are taken seriously as no student, teacher or visitors are allowed at the premises without putting on a mask.

Even during classes, all students put on a mask plus sanitizer their hands before entering inside the classroom.

The school has also bought gadgets used to measure body temperatures plus buckets which are used by students to wash their hands.

