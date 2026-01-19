Cholera Strikes Again: Why Is an 18th-Century Disease Still Killing Malawians in 2026?

Shock and anger are growing as suspected cholera cases jumped from 211 to 280 in just one week, a sharp 32.7 percent increase, raising fresh fears that Malawi is sliding into another deadly outbreak of a disease the world should have buried centuries ago.

According to the latest report from the Public Health Institute of Malawi, the surge follows the recording of 10 new suspected cases, with Blantyre accounting for eight, while Neno and Balaka recorded one case each. Health experts say the speed of the increase is deeply worrying.

The report warns that the outbreak has now moved beyond isolated clusters and is showing signs of community-level spread across multiple districts. Even more alarming is the pace at which new cases are being reported, pointing to widespread contamination of water sources.

Health authorities caution that unless the infection curve levels off within the next 14 days, Malawi risks overwhelming its already stretched cholera treatment units, triggering a high-intensity epidemic similar to past deadly waves.

Cholera, a disease linked directly to dirty water and poor sanitation, was first identified in the 18th century. Yet more than 200 years later, Malawians are still falling ill because clean water and proper sanitation remain out of reach for many communities.

Of the 280 suspected cases, only 31 have been laboratory confirmed, representing about 11 percent. But experts say this does not mean the outbreak is small. Instead, it exposes a dangerous diagnostic gap.

The report explains that the high number of suspected cases compared to confirmed ones suggests the true transmission rate may be far higher than laboratory figures currently show. Health officials are therefore being urged to treat cases in high-risk areas as “presumptive positives”, meaning patients should receive immediate treatment without waiting for lab confirmation.

As laboratory capacity improves, authorities expect the number of confirmed cases to rise sharply, especially in Blantyre, which has already recorded 16 of the 31 confirmed cases.

The situation is further complicated by a case fatality rate of 3.23 percent, a figure that health officials are watching closely. With 89 confirmed imported cases also recorded, pressure is mounting on border screening systems and local treatment centres, increasing the risk of wider spread.

Health rights activist Maziko Matemba has warned that without urgent action, the situation could spiral out of control.

“Cholera spreads very fast, especially in areas with poor water access and sanitation. Authorities must act quickly through community sensitisation, improved water safety and rapid response teams before the situation gets out of hand,” Matemba said.

He also urged communities to take responsibility by observing basic hygiene practices such as proper handwashing and safe food handling, noting that prevention remains the strongest defence.

Government says it has activated emergency response measures. Speaking at a press briefing on December 28, 2025, Health Minister Madalitso Baloyi said surveillance had been intensified to detect cases early, rapid response teams deployed, and cholera treatment units and oral rehydration points opened in affected areas.

She said essential medicines and supplies were being distributed, infection prevention measures strengthened in health facilities, and public awareness campaigns on safe water, sanitation and hygiene scaled up.

However, the biggest red flag remains funding. Baloyi revealed that the Cholera Preparedness and Control Plan faces a massive financing gap.

The plan costs $3.37 million, but only $356,948 is currently available, leaving a shortfall of over $3 million — roughly K5 billion.

“We are appealing for support to close this funding gap. Any assistance will be greatly appreciated,” the minister said.

Malawi recorded its first confirmed cholera cases under the current wave on December 11, 2025. Barely weeks later, the numbers are climbing fast.

The hard question many Malawians are asking is simple and painful: Why is a disease caused by dirty water and poor sanitation still threatening lives in 2026?

Until clean water, proper sanitation and sustained investment become a national priority, cholera will continue to return — not as a mystery, but as a harsh reminder of failures long left unaddressed.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :