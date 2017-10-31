Chomanika applauds Gaba for being remorseful and sorry over spitting saga

Football analyst Owen Chomanika, has applauded Malawi Nation Football team and Bidvest Wits Striker, Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango for apologizing to the soccer fraternity over his spitting incident

News of the ‘weapon of mass destruction’ Gabadinho was all over the media early last month not for scoring a goal but for ‘spitting’ on Amazulu Football Club Striker, Michael Morton during an Absa Premiership match.

In a statement, Gabadinho asked the soccer fraternity to ‘humbly’ forgive him for bringing shame into the game of football.

“l apologize to all that l offended with my actions and l pray and hope that you will all understand that whilst l was wrong, l am only human and that you can forgive me for my actions,” said the lethal striker in his statement.

He added that he has also met with Michael Morton and spoken to him about the incident and offered his heartfelt apologies.

“I disrespected my club, and above all, l disrespected the beautiful game of football. This spitting incident should not have happened,” regretted Mhango.

Commenting on the development in an interview, Chomanika applauded Mhango for apologizing.

“I should commend Gabadinho for apologizing to Morton and the soccer fraternity. The apology shows maturity and that he has grown into a professional,” said Chomanika.

Meanwhile, Gabadinho has been handed six match ban by South African Premier Soccer League (PSL).

