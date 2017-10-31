Lhomwe artists honoured posthumously as bad weather dampens Mulhako wa Ahlomwe festival

Mulhako wa Ahlomwe 10th anniversary cultural festival graced by President Peter Mutharika at its headquarters in Mulanje on Sunday.recognised four Lhomwe  artists who have excelled in various disciplines.

Mutharika honours artist Eric Mabedi-Photo by Francis Mphweya, Mana

The tribal group honoured  posthumoustly  departed musicians Allan Namoko,  Michael Yekha (real name Michael Mukhito Phiri) and Saleta Phiri.

The fallen artists, represented by family members, were presented with miniatures.

The grouping also honoured  Izeki ndi Jakobo comedians—the late John Nyanga and remnant Eric Mabedi.

Mabedi was the only living award-winner who  received a gong from President Mutharika  for his deceased friend Nyanga.

The festival was affected by bad weather  as the  rains rendered the premises muddy making movement of people and vehicles difficult.

Some vehicles stuck in the mud inside the Mulakho wa Alhomwe premises.

According to information the rains started on Saturday evening throughout the night making life tough for those who arrived as early as Friday.

Even there was no ideal place to rollout a red carpet for President Mutharika as it has been the tradition in Presidential functions as this could have spoiled the carpets with mud.

Most people who were ferried to the place in lorries hardly enjoyed as the rain drizzles continued until the end of the festival which also finished earlier than it has been the case in previous ones.

However the hardest hit were vendors who usually cash in on the event by selling products such as refreshment, fizzy drinks and cookies higher  than the market place.

“This year’s festival has been bad because of the weather. This has affected the sale of my product as people sought refugee in shelters to avoid getting wet,” said a fizzy drinks vendor.

“The chilly weather also made the drinks less attractive unlike when it is hot.”

One of the patrons also said the chilly weather dampens the celebration mood.

