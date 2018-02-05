Chomanika, Khuleya dump PP for DPP

February 5, 2018

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Sunday welcome into its fold  six politicians in Lowe Shire who have defected from the Peoples Party (PP) and notable among them is Owen Chomanika, sponsor of Chikwawa United, and veteran politician Ben Khuleya together with their area and constituency committees.

Chomanika: Joins DPP

They were welcomed during a public rally President Professor Peter Mutharika held at Nchalo Trading Centre in Chikwawa.

Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Nicholas Dausi said  the  coming in of new members demonstrate that DPP is strengthening.

He said a good leader instils the spirit of hard work, integrity and patriotism in people and commended President Mutharika for doing that.

“The President has demonstrated his commitment to reach out to all Malawians by spreading development programmes evenly irrespective of region or political affiliation,” Dausi said.

Speaking earlier, Paramount Chief Lundu of Chikwawa applauded DPP government for the numerous developmental programmes it has initiated in his area, saying the projects would go a long way in improving the living conditions of people in the district.

He cited the coming of modern district hospital as one example.

“This facility will bring health services closer to the people. Besides,the district will soon have a community college which is quite remarkable,” Lundu said.

 

 

