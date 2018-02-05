RVG calls coaches Meke, Ndawa for Malawi camp

Malawi national football team expatriate coach Ronny van Geneugden has called TN Stars coach Meke Mwase and Civil Sporting tactician Franco Ndea help him with national team camp starting on 4 February.

RVG who has proposed Meke and his fellow former Malawi national football team captain Patrick Mabedi to be his assistants, said he would be recalling Super League coaches to observe the national team training.

He said the national team camp would help to keep the players fit while on off season.

“All clubs must start preparations for the new season six weeks before kick off. So with Fifa calendar fixture coming in March it is important that our local players must be fit and ready for the match,” RVG said.

He also said he would expect that the proposal to have new backroom staff including Meke and Mabedi would be endorsed by FAM executive committee set for next week in Mzuzu.

It appears he is set to part ways with the coaching members he started with Gerald Phiri, Deklerk Msakakuona and former Flames captain Peter Mponda who has announced to join politics.

