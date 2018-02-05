‘No need to panick’ Mutharika says Malawi has enough maize in reserves:  Outlines development programmes of transformation

President Peter Mutharika has insisted that his government is still in control of the food situation, saying Malawians should not press the panic button over maize harvest as the country has about 234 000 metric tonnes (MT)of maize stock in grain reserves enough to feed the nation.

Mutharika said at a political rally organised by his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Nchalo on Sunday that he was aware of the challenges that people were experiencing including a possibility of hunger due to dry spell and fall army worm attack on crops this growing season which has so fare affected an estimated 580 000 hectres (ha) of maize.

The President assured the nation that government was doing everything possible to ensure that no one dies of hunger as the available stock would cushion the country.

“Currently, we have 234 metric tonnes of maize in stock at the National Food Reserve Agency which the Agricultural Development Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) bought from farmers to ensure that every household is food secure,” Mutharika said.

Mutharika pleaded with Malawians not to sell their maize considering the crop situation facing the country,

In his speech during the rally, Mutharika also highlighted a number of developmental programmes of his government to transform the lives of Malawians.

He then said that government under his administration plans to continue carrying out developmental programmes in all the sectors including health, education and transport.

“We plan to build more health centres, upgrade primary and secondary schools, construct teachers training colleges, revive the Nsanje In-land Port and also construct roads as well as railway transport.

All theseprojects are aimed at building a better Malawi,” he said.

Mutharika expressed gratitude to the fruition of some development programmes that the 2014 Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) manifestooutlined for implementation.

He cited the decent accommodation and housing subsidy programme also known as Cement and Malata programme, which has seen over 1500 houses constructed for poor households across the country.

“Additionally, we have managed to construct 15 community technical colleges in some districts and we plan to have 28 colleges constructed across the country by December this year to ensure that our youths are equipped with entrepreneurial skills,” Mutharika said.

