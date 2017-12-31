Choose Jesus, He will lead you to eternal life

Lack of knowledge is what has caused many people to die lost and end up in a place called hell (Hosea 4:6). This is not ignorance, but rather a willful rejection of God when people do not know because they don’t want to know.

Many are still busy wasting time debating whether hell does exist or not while the bible makes it very clear that hell exists and it’s real. “And the sea gave up the dead who were in it; and death and hell delivered up the dead who were in them: and they were judged every man according to their works….” (Revelation 20:11-15). This means that every unredeemed person will face the great white throne judgment and none will be exempted.

Jesus Christ Himself talked about the story of Lazarus and the rich man (Luke 16:19-31). I do not personally look at this as the many parables that Jesus used to illustrate things because He specifically mentions the name of a poor man as Lazarus though He did not mention the rich man’s name, so this means that this is something that really happened.

In this story, Jesus was not trying to tell how bad it is to be rich or good to be poor but was trying to explain how the rich get so carried away in their riches and completely forget about God and how different man defines being rich compared to God. To God it is those that are rich in spirit that matters and not the worldly riches and possessions. The same Bible talks about how He blessed Abraham, Jacob and many more so that is a proof to us that the rich man did not go to hell because of his riches.

Lazarus was carried to Abraham’s side because though he was poor, He had accepted Jesus Christ as a personal savior. At the same time the rich man had nothing to do with things of God, maybe he was too busy with his riches or he may have thought that he had it all, why waste time with things of God?

One thing that I notice in this illustration is that we live on earth temporally, just as it was with these two people, because there was still a day that they both died which is different with eternal life that is given to those that believe in God and also for those that go to hell. Those that have accepted Jesus Christ will go to heaven where they will live with Him forever while Satan’s children will also go to hell where they will be burned forever. I wish we could know that it does not matter how many cars we own now, when that day comes everything is left behind.

You may have something that while you were alive, you did not want anyone to touch it, but when that day comes that thing is taken even by people that you were not so close with. I am not meaning that you should be in church just to be giving money to the church or pastors as most rich people do, God will not judge you based on that but your relationship with Him.

The Bible makes it very clear in this same story that once you are in hell, you will be there burning forever while those that make it to heaven will also be in heaven forever. This world is temporal while hell and heaven are eternal. Why not invest on things of God so that we can be able to make it to heaven and live eternally with Jesus and not die.

