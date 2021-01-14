CHRR condemns police brutality of beating people without masks

January 14, 2021 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Malawi Police in Lilongwe  have gone on rampage, beating up and assaulting people without masks as the law enforcers are enforcing the Covid-19 preventive measures.

Kaiyatsa: Police brutality unacceptable

The situation is bad in Old Town but we have reports that those without masks are also beaten up and assaulted in some townships as well.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) has condemned reports of police using force by beating up people on the streets to enforce Covid-19 preventive measures .

In a statement signed by CHRR executive director Michael Kaiyatsa, the human rights grouping has observed that on Tuesday and today some officers harrassed drivers and beat up  pedestrians for not wearing masks.

The statement observes that use of violence by police will not yield any results but rather there is need for cooperation between law enforcers and the community .

The statement adds that use of excessive force and human rights violations by police will not be tolerated. CHRR has urged Minister of Homeland Security to ask the officers to refrain from the alleged violations.

2 Comments
Nocma
Nocma
2 hours ago

A malawi ndi agonthi. Ofunika kuwatchapuladi. Matenda awa si opangira jokes. Uwamva matenda a anthu olemera. . Akwapuleni

Saulosi
Saulosi
2 hours ago

Old mcp police is back, full of abuses and do not care about human rights. These five years will be hard I tell you

