Prisons suspends visits as Covid-19 continues to hit hard

January 14, 2021 Owen Khamula- Nyasa Times

Malawi Prisons Service has suspended all relational visits to prisons with immediate effect as covid-19 continues to take its toll.

Shaba: The virus can easily spread.

In a statement, Public Relations Officer for the prisons, Chimwemwe Shaba attributes this to the increasing cases of Covid-19 across the country.

Shaba adds that the Prisons Department through its Task Force on Covid-19 will be monitoring the situation and subsequently recommend new guidelines based on the trends of the pandemic.

This comes at a time when Malawi has confirmed a record 591 new cases of Covid 19 and 21 deaths within 24 hours.

These are the highest numbers ever recorded in the country since the first cases were registered in April last year.

