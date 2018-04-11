Church bemoans increased sexual immorality in Malawi: ‘Devil launches serious attack’

Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP), through the Nkhoma Synod ,has bemoaned the growing immorality in the country, observing with great concern that the devil has launched a serious attack on the family in Malawi, hence the moral decay.

The predominantly Central Region-based church said in a pastoral letter that Malawi is no longer the Warm Heart that it used to be, saying “societal decay has permeated all areas of our society, like spiritual decay.”

The letter expressed concern that social and cultural values have gone down and that the society is faced with ills such as child marriages, abortions, sexual immorality and homosexuality.

The church clergy said most girls enter into marriage before the age of 18.

Reads in part the letter: “ The Constitution of Malawi prohibits marriage before the age of 18. The Synod leadership pleads with all members to see to it that girls are not getting married before the age of 18.”

The church urges all parents, church elders, and church ministers to be at watch to check out child marriages.

CCAP Nkhoma Synod has also lamented an alarming scale of marriage breakdown in the Malawian society due to unfaithfulness of marriage partners.

“Sadly, not even the church-wedded marriages are spared from this immorality. There are reports from all over the synod of cases relating to divorce among our members including those in leadership positions in our congregations,” reads the letter.

It said among the cases in the church congregations’ disciplinary sessions are those of elopement.

“It is probably evils like this that promote unfaithfulness. We plead with all church leaders in all congregations to help church counsellors in the fight against all sorts of sexual immorality promoted by the wind of modernity in our society,” the letter says,

On abortion, the CCAP clergy, who met on Saturday for a special meeting, said: “The position of the Synod leadership on legalising abortion remains unchanged, that it is evil before God and unethical to intentionally terminate the life of anybody including the unborn child. To deliberately destroy an innocent human being at any point after conception is, in God’s eyes wrong, evil, barbaric, and satanic. This is because killing in any form and at any stage is prohibited by the Bible; you shall not murder”.

It also categorically rejects the legalization of same sex marriages.

Under the theme Remaining Salt and Light in the Evil and Crooked World , the letter also decried spiritual decadence and an erosion in the standard of living.

Nkhoma Synod is part of the CCAP General Synod which also comprises Blantyre Synod and Livingstonia Synod in Malawi and Harare and Lusaka synods.

