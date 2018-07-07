Church of Jesus Christ says mindset change key to solving Malawi woes

The Church of Jesus Christ (CJC) says mindset and attitude change in Malawian leaders and citizens would help end rampant corruption, bad governance, poverty and many other society ills that are pulling down the nation.

CJC Leader Pastor Gabriel Kamanga said this in an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times.

Malawi is rated as one of the poorest nations in the world with high unemployment and provision of health and many other important social services literally collapsing.

“God has hugely blessed Malawi with abundant natural resources. Why then are we failing to develop? Look, we may have qualified leaders but if their minds and attitudes are evil, we cannot make any progress,” noted Pastor Kamanga.

He continued, “We may have an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) with all the required funding and resources to fight corruption but if we are a deeply corrupt society and refusing to change, we are fighting a losing battle”.

To this end, Kamanga disclosed that he has authored a book on mindset change titled ” Your mind, your world” which will be out soon.

He indicated that he will approach ACB authorities for possible partnering in spreading the message of change especially to the youths inorder to develop positive and pure mindset change for the future generation.

“After all, this is what God did with the Israelites after seeing the corrupt minds of the old generation on their way from Egypt to the promised land,” asserted Kamanga.

The CJC Leader emphasized that mindset and attitude change are inevitable in Malawi to end the current poor management of affairs in the country.

Kamanga added that the change should be transformational, drawing citizens to God’s expected manner of doing things and spreading across to all kinds of leaders including religious, corporate and traditional ones.

“For instance, our young graduates, especially those in the agriculture sector, must stop thinking of looking for jobs. They must invest in large-scale farming businesses that would help their families, create employment and contribute to the development of the country’s economy,” he advised.

Meanwhile, Kamanga announced that beginning next week, CJC will have a 30 minutes radio evangelization program dubbed ‘Light of life’ to be aired on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

He hoped that the program will be a blessing to every mankind because the preaching of the word of God will reveal who man is.

“Besides the mindset and attitude change message, we will also focus on the importance of marriage. It is unfortunate these days that man has his own interpretation of marriage, a deceptive one. We need to bring back the dignity of marriage. It is the source of family which is an integral part of society. No society without families.”

Added Kamanga: “We will also consider capacity building, guiding people on the right things they ought to do to succeed in life in line with God’s great teachings”.

CJC, established last year, congregates on Saturdays at Bethel-Land along the bypass road opposite Buluzi Primary School near 6 miles in Lilongwe.

According to Kamanga, CJC is swiftly taking its place as a church with five fold ministries of; Apostles, prophets/prophetesses, evangelists, teachers and Pastors in Malawi, a country dubbed as “God fearing”.

Already, the church has ten (10) branches in nine (9) districts and has just opened another fully fledged and functional branch at Mchinji boma.

