Kabwila summoned by traditional leaders, maintains she is MCP

After being summoned by traditional leaders from her constituency to clarify on her political affiliation, and stand respectively, parliamentarian for Salima North West Jess Kabwila told the chiefs that party wrangles will never make her leave the party, adding that she will stand on Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket come 21 May tripartite polls.

Speaking on Friday at Chitala ground in Traditional Authority Khombedza Kabwila emphasized to the local leader that whatever wrangles or force rumours surrounds her, nothing will influences her to resign from MCP.

“I was born MCP and will die that, of course there are rumours that I left the party but that is not true. And I want you to tell people who voted for me in 2014 polls that I am still MCP member and I will remain that,” she said.

She then advised in leaders to mobilize their subjects to go and register in voter registration exercise currently underway in the district adding that it is through voting that allows people to put new government into power.

She therefore urges the chiefs to remind people in the area who are not yet registered that the first phase for voter registration will end in a few days hence the need to go and register for it is their right stipulated to do so in the country’s constitution.

In his remarks, Village Headman Paulo said the chiefs decided to summon the parliamentarian so she can clarify rumours surrounding her of dumping her party as well as about wrangles in MCP.

“You know it is us people who voted for our parliamentarians into office and during the ongoing voter registration most registrants were reluctant to go and register and we decided to summon her for clarification,” he said.

The parliamentarian therefore added that after hearing reports that numbers for eligible registrants are dwindling each and every day in most of the registration centers she will conduct a tour in her constituency in order to mobilize people to go and register in preparation for the next year polls.

