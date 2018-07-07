Gwamba steals show at star-studded Independence Day Ufulu Festival

After missing on the stage for some months, gospel superstar Gwamba returned with a bang during July 6 Ufulu Festival at Civo, overtly keeping fans on their feet and yearning for more.

Real name Duncan Zgambo, the multi-award winning artist–whose new single ‘Anamu‘ is enjoying massive airplay–was visibly at his usual best with his trademark energetic moves and jumps on the stage.

His spirited and awestruck perfomance sent social media to a jibe of frenzy as hundreds posted and tweeted scenes of jubilant fans wanting more and more from his set.

Some, on social media, even speculated that the festival appeared to be Gwamba’s show, a move the soft-spoken and humble gospel rapper trashed off as ‘just social media buzz’.

It was songs such as Mapiko, Mbama and Mr Yesu that cemented Gwamba’s connection with the thousands that could hardly help but rap along.

In an interview, Gwamba thanked the support he got from fans, adding it demonstrates the enduring faith that Malawians have in his music.

He further said he will soon unveil a big project that will connect music and social responsibility to help the suffering.

There were several other performances from renowned artists and also other eye catching activities such as poetry and other.

