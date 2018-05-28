Church says righteous family key in grooming good leaders

The newly established Church of Jesus Christ (CJC), congregating on Saturdays at Bethel-Land along the bypass road opposite Buluzi Primary School near 6 miles in Lilongwe, says God fearing families nurture morally upright citizens who would even become capable leaders of their own countries.

“It is very disappointing that Africa, a continent endowed with abundant natural resources, is failing to develop because of poor leadership emanating from the family,” CJC Leader, Pastor Gabriel Kamanga, told Nyasa Times in an exclusive interview.

According to Pastor Kamanga, leaders of churches and organizations or even Heads of State, if not trained well by family, manifest lack of essential leadership qualities as they execute their duties.

The pastor emphasizes that family is a God given training institution for every mankind of God, adding that bad and good leaders graduate from families.

“Therefore, our coming as CJC, in whom God has bestowed a vision of “RISE, SHINE OUT OF DARKNESS INTO THE LIGHT & POWER OF JESUS CHRIST (Isiah 60:1-2/Acts 26:18),” is to train people know the importance of relying upon God. A God fearing family makes society to be God fearing as well, eventually grooming responsible and transformative citizens and leaders,” he said.

CJC, which began last year, is swiftly taking its place as a church with five fold ministries of; Apostles, prophets/prophetesses, evangelists, teachers and Pastors in Malawi, a country dubbed as “God fearing”.

Already, the church has ten (10) branches in eight (8) districts and has just opened another fully fledged and functional branch at Balaka boma.

Pastor Kamanga asserts that CJC is propagating the vision of Jesus Christ of saving mankind of God.

“Our uniqueness is based on the Word of God. We preach the Word that restores man back to God, programs and builds the spirit man to become the complete man God intended. And through the preaching of the word, God, by his grace, propels up people”.

He added: “I like that there is mushrooming of churches, ministries and prophets. I would not say that is bad because all this is actually the manifestation of the Holy Spirit in these latter days. However, people have to allow the Word of God to richly dwell in them to discern the spirits”.

To Pastor Kamanga, who is also the Chief Operations Officer for Prime Insurance Company, ministration is a calling upon him by God who has been using the pastor for a long time to fulfill his vision of liberating his sinful and confused mankind.

The CJC Lead Pastor served in the Remnant Church of Jesus for seventeen years under Apostle Mike Chisale.

Pastor Kamanga says he has taken his calling and passion to CJC, where with the unfaltering support of the congregation at Bethel-Land, they are conducting outreach programs in Lilongwe and beyond to spread the Word of God to as many people as possible.

“Our target are people who have not known Christ Jesus. And our vision is that in the next five years, we should have a branch in each and every district of Malawi”.

