DPP’s Kingstone eyes Mangochi central parliamentary seat: Endorses Mutharika

Deputy Director of women in the eastern region for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Victoria Kingstone is aspiring to be the next parliamentarian in Mangochi Central Constituency which is currently held by Second Deputy Speaker Dr Clement Chiwaya of United Democraic Front (UDF).

Kingstone has since joined those who are endorsing President Peter Mutharika to be the party’s torch bearer in the forth coming elections.

She made the remarks during a rally she held in Mangochi Central Constituency, where she expressed her ambition to contest on a Parliamentary seat for the party.

“As a party, we already have our candidate inpresident Mutharika. Forget what some people are saying, there is no way you change a winning team. Those who are against the President are nothing but confusionists,” she said adding that her statement is a stand taken by all the women in the region.

The endorsements come against the background of some DPP members declaring their support for Vice-President Saulos Chilima to stand for the presidency in the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Mutharika, 79, is facing an unprecedented resistance, for an incumbent eligible for a second term as per the Malawi Constitution, from a section of his governing DPP lobbying for the candidacy of Chilima, 45.

Kingstone further highlighted the developmental projects which the DPP led government has done not only in Mangochi Central constituency but also in the region as a whole.

She cited Mlambe One Stop Center, Mangochi Stadium, Mangochi Community Technical college and Maternity wing among other new developments.

Kingstone also urged the voters, majority who are women to register for the forth coming elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :