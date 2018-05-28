Tay Grin follows Fredokiss footsteps in holding free show , celebrates Nyasa award at Masintha

Achievements are worthy celebrating and worthier if you celebrate with people, thanks to the Nyau King, Tay Grin for celebrating this year’s Nyasa Music Awards with people in the capital Lilongwe on Sunday where among other things he also spared time to inspire upcoming artists.

Following the footsteps of ghetto kingkong Fredokiss in holding free open ground shows , Tay Grin show at Masintha ground was parked to the brim making a lot of people mistaking the event for a political rally; this was an indication that music is really nourishment and a comforting elixir and it also a fact that music multiplies the beauty of life and all its values.

Tay Grin dished out all of his popular songs and the performance of every song was accompanied by the re-sounding cheers from the audience as others rapped along.

Speaking in an interview, Tay Grin said it was amazing to see a pool of people coming to celebrate together with him.

“I am very excited to see this great multitude coming to celebrate with me, I don’t take this for granted and I thank God for making all these things possible. As an Artist I always feel good to share my joy with people who love my music and this is why I decided to organize this free event.

“No man is an island, therefore in every step of my music journey I will need people to be by my side and I will make sure i value them accordingly with respect”, he said

In this year’s Nyasa Music Awards Tay Grin won two awards in the categories of best Male artist and the best music video a situation worthy celebrating indeed.

The Lubwa hit make also said people from Blantyre and Mzuzu should expect events of the same nature and dates will soon be announced.

Prior to the event, on Saturday there was an artist workshop which saw about 52 upcoming artists within Lilongwe coming together to learn dos and don’ts in the music industry, courtesy of Black rhino entertainment and Lake of Stars.

Lake of stars arts festival operations Manager, Yolanda Ng’oma said the workshop was aimed at building capacity in the upcoming artists and make sure they benefit from their talent.

“The idea behind it was to teach them the dos and don’ts of the industry, basically we talked about running art as a business, how to handle events and brand management as well as production of Music, it was an exciting session where we interacted with several upcoming artists who brought forward their questions and were helped accordingly ”, she said

Ng’oma said they are optimistic that the workshop will benefit a lot of artists as they are building there career and make it big in the industry.

One of the participants, Shaz Elias said he was privileged to be part of the training and that he has benefited a lot.

Elias said he will use the knowledge acquired accordingly to shape his music career.

“I have acquired new knowledge in as far as Music is concerned, Tay grin taught us different things including taking art as business and as an upcoming artist I will make sure that I use the knowledge as a tool in building my music career” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :