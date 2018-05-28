Youth must rise! Kelvin Sulugwe joins frontline politics, to contest as MP for DePeCo

Former spokesman for Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, Kelvin Sulugwe, has joined frontline politics and is set to contest for a parliamentary seat in Mchinji under the banner of newly launched political party Democratic Peoples’ Congress (DEPECO).

Sulugwe has since welcomed the call for the youth to rise and save Malawi from the problems it is facing.

He told crowds that the youth should embrace the call to rise‚ mobilise and organise to save Malawi.

Sulugwe said majority of the youth are suffering the brunt of poverty‚ unemployment‚ lack of opportunities and economic exclusion

He said by joining frontlone politics, he want to join the efforts to encourage the youth to pursue a new struggle for a better Malawi.

And posting on his Facebook, Sulugwe said the political rally on Sunday was simply to launch himself without the support of any famous name.

“The love was great. I was in Mchinji today where I conducted my first rally in my constituency. People came with love in large numbers to support me, a boy they have seen growing up and taking the world without fear.

“I achieved this without bringing any famous person and without any serious publicity. It was simply by telling a friend to tell a friend that Kelvin Sulugwe is coming.

“I wanted everything done out of love for me and the love I got in abundance. Now I can plan a big rally and invite you all. Come 2019, I will be a member of parliament for the constituency under DePeCo,” he posted.

DePeCo is a party that is slowly gaining ground in Malawi with a lot of youthful and energetic faces led by Dr Chris Daza.

