Chiwanga legacy to continue, declares Mia

May 28, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 9 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice president Sidik Mia has vowed to personally see to it that that Francis Chiwanga, son to late David Chiwanga, wins the 2019 Member of Parliament seat in his Chikwawa North Constituency in the forthcoming 2019 elections.

Chiwanga introducing his relation to Mia

Mia speaking at Cbiwanga’s memorial

Mia was speaking during a memorial service which the family conducted in honor of late David Chiwanga in Chikwawa yesterday. Late Chiwanga, alongside other three cabinet ministers, died in suspicious circumstances during one party rule.

“I am representing a new crop of clean MCP leaders who have nothing to do with whatever happened in the past,” said Mia, sounding emotional at times.

The new crop of MCP leaders has president Lazarus Chakwera, a devout Christian and former leader of Malawi Assemblies of God Church while his deputy, Sidik Mia, is a strict practicing Muslim and a philanthropist to the core. The party is also boasting of youthful faces in senior positions in the name of Eisenhower Mkaka who happens to be the party’s secretary general.

“I vow that we will continue the legacy of late David Chiwanga by having his son elected as Member of Parliament during the forthcoming elections.

“I will personally push hard to have this done,” vowed Mia.

He then conveyed a message from President Chakwera saying “his thoughts and prayers were with the family.”

Francis Chiwanga, whose family said forgave whosoever took part in the death of their father, joined MCP and was recently ushered into the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party and will also be contesting as a Member of Parliament in 2019.

9 Comments on "Chiwanga legacy to continue, declares Mia"

ngulenje
Guest
ngulenje

MCP our next government wina asazinamize za landslide or kuyesa kubela tili maso kumbukilani za ku nsanje posachedwa apa

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mario pei
Guest
Mario pei
The plot is coming out so quick ,it’s no longer a secret that you want to replace all die hard MCP members with your artificial ones from PP..It’s no longer a secret that Chakwera is a sellout ,what he did at the convention is a coup..You ,Sidiki Mia replacing MCP with new crop from PP..This chap Chiwanga has always been MCP despite what some people in MCP did to his father,he is a continuation of his father,real MCP..You guys were not with us when UDF victimised us because our names were connected with MCP ,we stayed put and had belief… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Umbanda
Guest
Umbanda

Chiwanga was killed by MCP.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Yachimwa
Guest
Yachimwa

Good news go mia go booooomaass

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Achi
Guest
Achi

That’s the way to go. Bravo MCP. You have my vote

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Joliba
Guest
Joliba

Chasing did not die in suspicious circumstances. The commission of enquiry confirmed that he was killed by the MCP regime under instruction from John Tempo… Read the enquiry report.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
proudmalawian
Guest
proudmalawian

the report was proved fake by the Court which Bakili Muluzi made very independent. osati makhoti apano. chigamulo amakhala atapanga ndi a chipani.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
MAbvuto akula
Guest
MAbvuto akula

But he was found not guilty by a court of law during a regime which hated Tembo with a passion. UDF shielded the real killers of the innocent lives hence he has joined MCP. Ask people they will tell you who did it.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Kaitano
Guest
Kaitano

So does it mean it was Tembo who killed them? You see when we say zakale zisiyeni simunva mukahalila yomweyo, ask the Mtabas and Dausi or Bakili they know who did this. That’s why we are saying suspicious rra

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago

