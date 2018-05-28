Chanthunya bail ruling, plea shifted to June 4

The High Court in Zomba will on June 4 make its determinations on a bail application by murder suspect Misozi Chanthunya who is being accused of murdering his Zimbabwean girlfriend Linda Gasa in 2010.

The court was expected to hear Chanthunya take plea on May 31 but has shifted the date to June 4 where a ruling will also be made on his bail bid which was made through his lawyer Chrispin Ngunde..

Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs spokesperson Pilirani Masanjala said no reason was given by the court why it has shifted the date to June 4.

Gasa’s body, a 25-year-old Malawi College of Accountancy (MCA) student, was found buried under a concrete floor in a bathroom at Mwala Cottage in Monkey Bay, Mangochi, which allegedly belongs to Chanthunya.

Chanthunya, who is currently on remand at Chichiri Prison in Blantyre, escaped to South Africa in 2010 allegedly with the assistance of some law-enforcers after being questioned by police in Blantyre following the discovery of Gasa’s body at the cottage.

However, International Police (Interpol) arrested Chanthunya in January 2012 at a residence of a Malawian woman in Rustenburg in South Africa’s North Western Province.

