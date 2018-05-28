Kajoloweka not party to Sanjika meeting: Refuses to ‘romance the devil’

Youth and Society director Charles Kajoloweka, one of the leaders of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition who organised the April 27 nationwide demonstrations, has categorically refuted that he was one of the people  who attended about an alleged secret meeting between some human rights defenders and President Peter Mutharika at Sanjika Palace last week.

Chonzi (right) and Kampaundi : Are they the civil entreprenuers who were part of Sanjika meeting?

YAS executive director Charles Kajoloweka: State House idiots fuelling this propaganda, I am not a sell out or part if ‘civil enteprenuers’

Civil society organisations (CSOs) operating under the banner of Malawi Human Rights Defenders Coalition have instituted a committee to investigate the matter as it was revealed that President Mutharika asked the activists to help him with the campaign for next year and they also tabled how to halt the Vice-President Saulos Chilima progression.

CSOs leaders alleged to have attended the meeting include chairperson for the Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) Robert Mkwezalemba, Flyson Chodzi and Bright Kampaundi who run Forum for National Development (FND), Kajoloweka and Julius Mithi, a civil servant based in Mzuzu.

But Kajoloweka has refuted the repprts linking his name, saying he was not party to the meeting.

Kajoloweka said his name has been insterted as part of “rubbish propaganda by this corrupt regime .”

He said in a statement:“Let me state from the onset that media reports suggesting I was part of said  secret meeting at State House are not only false but also utterly rubbish. Utmost it is a savagery and desperate attempt by Mutharika’s gangsters to dent my  image as one of Mutharika’s critics. It is part of their evil war against those of us  participating in the frontline-line accountability struggle in this country.”

Kajoloweka said he was personally not aware or part of the said meetingand  described the allegation as total ‘rubbish’ aimed at tarnishing his image.

He said on the alleged day that Muthatrika met some ‘civil- enteprenuers’, he was in Mzuzu and he has not moved out of the city since Friday.

“ Let State House idiots fuelling this propaganda prove me wrong. If  State House is transparent, why are they mum on which CSOs attended the said meeting? And why did Mutharika host these CSO sellouts in secret?  We all know they will not officially publish names of those  sellouts. These are individuals who sold their souls to Mutharika long time ago and continue to betray the accountability struggle in Malawi.  I’m not a sellout !  Obviously I am not a saint, But I  will never  sign any pact with the devil – any corrupt regime . In  fact, I have never imagined finding myself in a  meeting with Mutharika  and his gangsters.  Its unimmaginable.”

The youth activist said this was the propaganda of the regime working with some disgruntled members of the CSOs to discredit him but challenged that the regime  will not succeed in buying  him.

“I will be last to romance the devil. This is a lifetime pledge to myself, my family and my country. Let Mutharika and his idiots at State House accept this,” he wrote.

His comments comes after a committe led by Centre for Development of People (Cedep) executive director Gift Trapence, has been established   to investigate the truth about an alleged meeting.

Presidential Spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani  confirmed the meeting  took place but refused to name CSO leaders who attended.

According ti Kalilani, the meetings are part of the President’s office routine.

 

Briefcase CSOs
Guest
Briefcase CSOs
I fail to comprehend what Muthalika gets from these crooks unless he is being mislead again. Mkwezalamba, Flyson and Bright are all friends. These guys especially the last two have briefcase CSOs which have no impact whatsoever to Malawians. Whenever they are broke, they organize a press briefing discrediting the opposition especially Chakwera and praising Muthalika to the sky. Since such briefings are music to the ears of DPP stooges at MBC, they get prime time on radio and TV. If Muthalika has intelligence of note, let him investigate these fools to ascertain whether he is being fooled or not… Read more »
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Julius Zimwanda Mithi
Guest
Julius Zimwanda Mithi

Nyengo yamala town sisunga kape

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Chilungamo
Guest
Chilungamo

This business of Mgeme & his colleagues organising secret meetings at the state house is so demeaning for the president.
Of course APM, unlike his late brother Bingu, is so desperate that may POWER SLIP OFF his hands. He doesn’t inspire confidence. ‘NTCHITO ZA MANJA AKE APM ZIKUMUIKIRA UMBONI’. He knows he hasn’t done much especially when he looks at his MANIFESTO So he’s trying tricks that are actually embarrassing.
Probably on records he’s gonna be the seating president to have squandered billions of kwachas just to get re-elected. Malonda ovuta kugulitsa ndithu!!!
Shame on THIEVES!!!

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Hatton
Guest
Hatton

Which Kajoloweka? Tell me something about another Kajoloweka not the one who entertained the devil in Mauritania.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Dan
Guest
Dan

I wonder if the language in Kajoloweka’s statements are indeed his. You can’t use that language to someone of Mutharika age, no. If indeed this is how this young boy can talk, am sorry to say he was ill-brought up. There’s no way l can use that language to any of my dad’s agemates. Please tone down young boy. For your own information diplomacy is the only way to engage.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Chidi Mbwengu
Guest
Chidi Mbwengu
Fryson, Kampoundi, Billy Banda, Undule and Mkwezalamba are serious Civil Society thieves. They take advantage of a situation and sell their souls to earn money. They pose as good fellas to any potential set up where they see money and move in. This of course has seen the CSOs break up to fight corruption and side with a devil through Bamusi. If you check what these guys do, you find that they have no jobs and this is the only way they earn their living through crooked means. Beware of these guys and only a few CSOs have been spared… Read more »
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
The Patriot
Guest
The Patriot

If only we d 20 young people of Kajolowekas caliber…thieving Politicians will have no where to hide in our motherland. Keep it up young man…..shame the Devil!

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Silica gell
Guest
Silica gell

Can you sober up Kajolowoka, if the language contained herein is indeed yours. Certainly I doubt if you are the right person to identify sinners and saints.

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Central
Guest
Central

He is not a Saint, fine, but has a right to speak his mind when angry…………………..!! Be informed that if somebody deliberately decided to paint him red just to implicate him as one who took some red paint, that painter deserves to be called a devil………….!! What name do such idiots deserve than this?

Uku ndikutolana heavy!! If Kajoloweka is right, why should the whole state house engage into such magnitude of smear……………!!! State House????????????????????????????????????????????

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
ngulenje
Guest
ngulenje

silica gell I can see your look into kajoloweka language with sobber mind no any sane man can have symphathy with this evil and corrupt regime

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Dipipi wa Yudiefu
Guest
Dipipi wa Yudiefu

The way Mgeme Kalilani is speaking it’s like the meeting is a plus to his boss. It is an indication of desperation and fear on the part of the president. The whole talk of meetings whether or not they took place, is in itself a show of unsettled president who is unsure of himself.
Mr. President call for a convention.

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
bimani
Guest
bimani

bimanichimbi

57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago

