Kajoloweka not party to Sanjika meeting: Refuses to ‘romance the devil’

Youth and Society director Charles Kajoloweka, one of the leaders of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition who organised the April 27 nationwide demonstrations, has categorically refuted that he was one of the people who attended about an alleged secret meeting between some human rights defenders and President Peter Mutharika at Sanjika Palace last week.

Civil society organisations (CSOs) operating under the banner of Malawi Human Rights Defenders Coalition have instituted a committee to investigate the matter as it was revealed that President Mutharika asked the activists to help him with the campaign for next year and they also tabled how to halt the Vice-President Saulos Chilima progression.

CSOs leaders alleged to have attended the meeting include chairperson for the Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) Robert Mkwezalemba, Flyson Chodzi and Bright Kampaundi who run Forum for National Development (FND), Kajoloweka and Julius Mithi, a civil servant based in Mzuzu.

But Kajoloweka has refuted the repprts linking his name, saying he was not party to the meeting.

Kajoloweka said his name has been insterted as part of “rubbish propaganda by this corrupt regime .”

He said in a statement:“Let me state from the onset that media reports suggesting I was part of said secret meeting at State House are not only false but also utterly rubbish. Utmost it is a savagery and desperate attempt by Mutharika’s gangsters to dent my image as one of Mutharika’s critics. It is part of their evil war against those of us participating in the frontline-line accountability struggle in this country.”

Kajoloweka said he was personally not aware or part of the said meetingand described the allegation as total ‘rubbish’ aimed at tarnishing his image.

He said on the alleged day that Muthatrika met some ‘civil- enteprenuers’, he was in Mzuzu and he has not moved out of the city since Friday.

“ Let State House idiots fuelling this propaganda prove me wrong. If State House is transparent, why are they mum on which CSOs attended the said meeting? And why did Mutharika host these CSO sellouts in secret? We all know they will not officially publish names of those sellouts. These are individuals who sold their souls to Mutharika long time ago and continue to betray the accountability struggle in Malawi. I’m not a sellout ! Obviously I am not a saint, But I will never sign any pact with the devil – any corrupt regime . In fact, I have never imagined finding myself in a meeting with Mutharika and his gangsters. Its unimmaginable.”

The youth activist said this was the propaganda of the regime working with some disgruntled members of the CSOs to discredit him but challenged that the regime will not succeed in buying him.

“I will be last to romance the devil. This is a lifetime pledge to myself, my family and my country. Let Mutharika and his idiots at State House accept this,” he wrote.

His comments comes after a committe led by Centre for Development of People (Cedep) executive director Gift Trapence, has been established to investigate the truth about an alleged meeting.

Presidential Spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani confirmed the meeting took place but refused to name CSO leaders who attended.

According ti Kalilani, the meetings are part of the President’s office routine.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :