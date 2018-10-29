Civil Sporting conquer South as Reds beat Dwangwa: Malawi TNM Super League

Civil Sporting Club had their best outing of the season following their spirited and five star performance that saw them collecting maximum six points in the Week 28 of the 2018-19 TNM Super League second round.

The civil servants on Saturday beat bottom placed Nchalo United 2-0 with goals from Isaac Msiska and Gomezgani Chirwa.

They went further to beat Tigers FC 3-2 on Sunday in an exciting and a very highly competitive match played at the Mulanje Park Stadium.

Striker Fletcher Bandawe, Msiska and Chirwa were on target for Civil while Tigers scored their consolation goals through Chikaiko Batson and Peter Katsonga.

The two back to back wins have helped the Civil Servants to squeeze themselves to position four of the 16 member log table to the delightment of Head Coach Franco Ndawa.

“I thank God for his grace that has enabled us collect maximum six points. On our own we could have managed such a great achievement” Ndawa told reporters after Sunday’s game.

“We are happy to have made it into the top four and we hope to maintain our position and finish on a better position just like we did last year” he said.

Elsewhere, relegation threatened Zomba based outfit Red Lions relieved themselves with a 2-0 emphatic victory over Nkhotakota based Dwangwa united in a match played at Balaka Stadium on Sunday.

Mphatso Ngwira and Stevie Ziba were on target for the soldiers.

The soldiers have now climbed one step up the ladder to position 12 with 31 points from 27 games played so far.

Their interim coach Nelson Chirwa was delighted with the result and described it as a huge boost to their super league survival battle.

He said he can’t allow the team to be relegated at his expense as in-charge.

Chirwa took over tje coaching role in the middle of the season following the firing of the the then technical panel headed by Prichard Mwansa due to poor run of form.

Still on Sunday, the struggle for the newly crowned Carlsberg Cup Kings Masters Security Services continued after they went down 1-0 to Kamuzu Barracks at their own backyard Dedza Stadium.

Francisco Kamdzeka scored the all important goal of the match.

The win has moved Kamuzu Barracks to position five with 35 points from 27 games while Masters are on position nine with 32 points accumulated from 25 games.

Nyasa Big Bullets who on Saturday beat Blue Eagles 1-0 at Nankhaka Stadium are comfortably still on the driving seat with 58 points from 24 games.

Silver Strikers and defending champions Mighty BeForward Wanderers FC come second and third with 52 and 46 points from 27 and 23 games respectively.

TN Stars, Mafco FC and Nchalo United occupies the bottom three relegation slots.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :