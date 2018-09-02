Civil Sporting, Moyale share spoils: Malawi TNM Super League

Lilongwe based Civil Sporting Club have started their northern region TNM Super League tour with a one all draw against Moyale Barracks at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday.

Civil’s striker Fletcher Bandawe only played for two minutes before he got a serious knock from the soldiers who were so physical throughout the first half and had to be replaced immediately byChisomo Mbozanani.

The game was so scrappy throughout the first 45 minutes and there was nothing really to write about.

Moyale Barracks captain Gastin Simkonda picked a second yellow card in the 73rd minute which culminated into a red and the soldiers had to finish the game a man down.

The ten-man Moyale Barracks began attacking seriously towards the end of the game until substitute Christopher Banda scored the soldiers’ first goal with a thunderous shot from way out ten minutes before full time.

Captain Raphael Phiri for Civil Sporting Club cancelled the lead in the first minute of added timeafter receiving a pass from a short corner and unleashed a volley that beat goalkeeper JumaChikwenga on the far post. 1-1 it ended.

Coach Franco Ndawa for Civil Sporting Club told reporters that what he saw on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium was the worst officiation he has never seen in his career both as a player and coach.

“My players played very good football but the officiation today was total trash. I don’t like commenting about referees but we have been robbed of about two or three penalties,” he said angrily.

Moyale Barracks coach, Charles Kamanga, admitted that his players did not play their usual game but said a draw was a fair result. He added that Simkonda’s red card was a blow to the team.

Clifford Fukizi who took over the captain’s arm band from Gastin Simkonda was voted player of the match but said he was disappointed with the draw.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :