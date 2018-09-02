KB striker Maluwa’s double sink TN Stars

Kamuzu Barracks striker, Martial Maluwa’s double sink determined Kasungu based, TN Stars 2-1 in the second round of the TNM Super League match played at Civo stadium in Area 9, Lilongwe on Saturday.

The first round tussle played in Kasungu, the two teams shared the spoils after they settled for 1-1 draw.

Kamuzu Barracks striker, Maluwa was named man of the match and he went away with a miniature and K10, 000 cash.

With the win, 2016 Champions have moved from 13th position on the log table to sixth with 24 points from 19 games while TN Stars have dropped one step down to seventh with 24 points from the same number of games played.

The first opening 15 minutes of the game, the two teams tried to test each other with hosts players like Maluwa, Ndaona Daisi and Sammy Chiponda pushing for an early goal while Trouble Banda, Junior Maliwata and current league top goal scorer, Stain Davies for TN were keen to kiss the net with superb attacks.

TN Stars made an early substitution when they pulled out injured Isaac Muyaba for Clifford Jekapu and his coming changed his team’s tempo of the game.

Four minutes later, Kamuzu Barracks took a lead when Maluwa planted home Chiponda’s cross from left flank beating TN goalie, Wanipa Gondwe.

TN Stars right back, Wakisa Kalinga’s back pass to his keeper Gondwe could have gifted Kamuzu Barracks another goal in the 25th minute when Maluwa intercepted the ball but his effort was saved by goalie from close range.

Kamuzu Barracks veteran midfielder, Davie Banda had his long range effort in the 30th minute was brilliantly tamed by young promising TN keeper, Gondwe.

TN Stars, Tonic Viyuyi levelled the scores in the 32nd minute when Maliwata had floated the ball inside the box and eluded Kamuzu Barracks custodian, Lehman Nthala.

On recess both teams were tied on 1-1 while Be Forward Wanderers were narrowly leading in Blantyre derby 1-0 through Esau Kanyenda’s strike.

TN Stars winger, Viyuyi sent a dangerous cross into the box but Kamuzu Barracks goalie, Nthala rose to the accassion to cut the cross with Davies flying in the air to pounce the ball home in the 47th minute.

TN Stars defender, Ian Chinyama was introduced for Kalinga to improve their defensive formation while Kamuzu Barracks defence of Peter Mpulula, Blessings Kawanga, Pilirani Makupe and Sam Chivunde appeared disorganised as Davies and Banda continued pressuring.

Man of the moment, Maluwa doubled the lead in the 71st minute when he headed in a high ball in which TN Stars goalminder, Gondwe missed timed his save.

With 15 minutes, TN Stars injected fresh legs of Hopeson Siu for Kondwani Malindi to push for an equaliser while Kamuzu Barracks rested Chimwemwe Chisambi for Francisco Kamdzeka to search for more goals.

With three minutes to time, TN Stars could have savaged an away draw when Banda’s shot was fumbled by Kamuzu Barracks keeper, Nthala and rebound by Davies was saved by steady stopper.

Kamuzu Barracks gave World Nkuliwa a chance to play his part in the 89th minute when he replaced Chiponda.

“Our players were playing under pressure owing to the fact that we were playing away from home. All in all, Kamuzu Barracks gave us a good game and it is sad that we have dropped three vital points. We need to go back and work on our shortfalls,” TN Stars Head Coach, Meke Mwase stated.

He admitted that his charges are finding it difficult to play their normal game when playing away which is not ideal if you are chasing for top eight finish.

Kamuzu Barracks Coach, Temwa Msuku said they needed a win after going through a bad spell in the previous three games.

” You will always play under pressure in a league clash but still more we told our players to play to win which we have managed to do this afternoon. We are hoping to move forward and see what will come out in the next assignments, ” he pointed out.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :