Civil Sporting under no pressure to sell players: Sets K10m price tag each

Civil Sporting FC has announced that they are under no pressure to sell any of their star players.

This follows reports that two local giants Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers are chasing three of their top players namely, Fletcher Bandawe, Righteous Banda and Raphael Phiri.

According to Club General Secretary Ronald Chiwaula, their intention is to maintain the squad they had last season with an aim of competing and winning the TNM Super League championship next season.

“None of our player is on the market because our aim is to win the league title next season. We want to continue from where we had left last season. The team has jelled up and we can’t afford to lose any of our players” said Chiwaula.

He further stated that those who want any player from Civil should expect to dig deeper from their pockets.

“Those seeking the services of our players should also know that we need them more than they do so they should expect to pay not less than K10 million,” said Chiwaula.

According to unconfirmed reports, Nyasa Big Bullets had offered to pay K4.5 million plus their defender Mcpharen Mgwira in exchange with Righteous Banda.

In a related development, the league champions are yet to announce the official list of players to be offloaded during the off-season break.

Reports indicates that they intend to offload about 10 players including Nigerian Amos Bello, Kondwani Lufeyo, Jabulani Linje, Boston Kabango among others.

There were also reports that there will be a technical panel reshuffle at the Lali Lubani a development Club Chairman Gift Mkandawire has refuted at the mean time.

“Currently we are working on players and what we are looking are looking at is beefing up the team” said Mkandawire.

It was recently reported that the Nomads Executive Committee was planning to hire for Zimbabwe Coach Calisto Pasuwa to replace Yassin Osman who guided the team to first league title in the just ended season since 2006.

The decision was quashed by the majority of soccer commentators and soccer analysts.

