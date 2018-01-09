Wanderers maintain Esau Kanyenda ‘going nowhere’

Malawi football kings Mighty Be Forward Wanderers insist reports that their veteran and experienced striker Esau Kanyenda could leave are ridiculous because the player remains a key figure for the TNM Super League outfit.

The statement comes following reports that the player who joined the club in the second round of last season wants to leave the club.

The reports have been fuelled by Kanyenda’s return to the Capital, Lilongwe from the Nomads base thus Blantyre.

It was alleged that the club has been failing to honour some of the financial obligations they signed with the player.

But Wanderers General Secretary said Mike Butao said Kanyenda’s trip was normal since his family stays in the Capital City.

“His trip was normal and he can travel any time since his family is based in Lilongwe. You must also remember that all the players are on off season so there is nothing new hear,” said Butao.

He added that: “We have read alot on social media but all that are rumours; people will always talk but Kanyenda is still our player and he will play for us in CAF Champions League thats all Wanderers

supporters would want to hear”.

However, reports indicates that Wanderers is yet to complete the payment of signing on fee for the former Jomo Cosmos, Rostov, Locomotive Moscow and Polokwane City hitman.

The Nomads General Secretary could not be drawn to further details but only said: “That may be true because the player joined the team after the rest of the players had already received their signing on fees”.

Kanyenda played a big role to ensure the nomads win the league title for the first time since 2006.

He scored seven vital goal that helped the Lali Lubani side to clinch the title.

Based on his experience, his services are likely to benefit the nomads as they participate in this year’s Confederation of African Football (CAF) Club Championship Tournament.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :