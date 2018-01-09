DPP’s Wa Jeffrey warns opposition faces crashing defeat in 2019 elections

Outspoken Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general (SG) Grezeider Jeffrey wa Jeffrey has warned opposition parties that they face crashing defeat in next year’s Tripartote elections.

Wa Jeffrey was speaking at a political rally in Nkhotakota on Sunday at Mpondagaga Primary School Ground,

“There’s so much chaos within the opposition. Everyone is clear that DPP is going to win the election. It will be a landslide,” she said.

She addressed the rally alongside other party gurus like the party’s Vice President for the centre Dr Hetherwick Ntaba, Minister of Justice Samuel Tembenu and regional governor for the centre Dean Josiah Banda.

The DPP leaders claimed the ruling party was gaining popularity.

However, despite positive official economic data, the country remains one of the poorest, haemorrhaging its skilled labour force to foreign countries such as South Africa and other countries.

The cost of basic foods in Malawi remains high and unemployment affects most adults.

Worsening corruption and nepotism as some of the issues bedeviling the nation under the DPP administration.

