Outspoken Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general (SG) Grezeider Jeffrey wa Jeffrey has warned opposition parties that they face crashing defeat in next year’s Tripartote elections.
Wa Jeffrey was speaking at a political rally in Nkhotakota on Sunday at Mpondagaga Primary School Ground,
“There’s so much chaos within the opposition. Everyone is clear that DPP is going to win the election. It will be a landslide,” she said.
She addressed the rally alongside other party gurus like the party’s Vice President for the centre Dr Hetherwick Ntaba, Minister of Justice Samuel Tembenu and regional governor for the centre Dean Josiah Banda.
The DPP leaders claimed the ruling party was gaining popularity.
However, despite positive official economic data, the country remains one of the poorest, haemorrhaging its skilled labour force to foreign countries such as South Africa and other countries.
The cost of basic foods in Malawi remains high and unemployment affects most adults.
Worsening corruption and nepotism as some of the issues bedeviling the nation under the DPP administration.
6 Comments on "DPP’s Wa Jeffrey warns opposition faces crashing defeat in 2019 elections"
the same statement was aired before the 5-1 defeat.
Awa ndiye sadzaphunzira. Kodi analekezera kalasi yanji?
Why did you lose the byelections? Madam landslide victory is guranteed only when Saulos Klaus Chilima is annointed by Peter to lead. The opposition does not stand a chance. He is the best thing for Malawi. Koma ngati mutamutaye I swear you are out of government. I have warned you. All malawians want this genius to change the face of Malawi politics. Timamukonda mwanayu
The voters have the final joker lets wait and see who will make all in all wishing all parties a good ride
Dpp living in their little bubble again. Out of touch with realities on the ground. Microeconomics determines 2019 Tripartite Election, which this administration has failed to deliver. Banking on corrupt personalities thinking they can win the election is a pipe dream. Looking at the political landscape the electorate has shifted towards issues based campaign because of hardships where suffering citizens are living like beggars in their own country.
over my dead body DPP to win 2019 elections? iwe jofu usapusise pitala kut azakhalanso presideeeent come 2019