Civil stun Eagles at home: Malawi TNM Super League

Civil Sporting in their second away game Saturday stunned Blue Eagles with a 1- 0 win at their backyard to collect maximum points at Nankhaka ground in Area 30, Lilongwe.

The Servants are now 4 points from two games following last weekend’s 1-1 away draw against Master Security in Dedza.

Blue Eagles had a bright start last with a 4-1 beating over new comers TN Stars in Kasungu but failed to live up to the bill and fall against Civil.

The first 25 minutes both teams failed to put the act together although the visitors appeared to have an upper hand as they created more scoring chances through Raphael Phiri and Innocent Tanganyika.

A minute later, Civil’s Phiri had a golden opportunity when he failed to tap in loose ball at the mercy of Eagles keeper, John Soko.

Civil’s Phiri got the lone goal in the 36th minute when he collected a long ball right back, Andrew Banda before volleying over advancing Eagles keeper, Soko.

Eagles had to pull out injured Stuart Mbunge for Dan Phiri as their midfield looked disoriented as Joseph Kachule and Patrick Thupi were in control.

A minute to added time, Civil stopper, Tione Tembo was called to duty to parry away Eagles striker, Maxwell Salambula’s connection from a corner kick.

At break, Civil were leading 1-0 and they appeared in control.

The second half saw Civil brought in Fletcher Bandawe for Christopher Kumwembe while Eagles rested Salambula for Beston Phiri to improve the attacking patterns.

Civil’s Phiri had his effort kissing the cross bar when he was put through by substitute, Charles White who in Kachule in 74th minute as keeper, Soko watched helplessly.

Eagles coach, Del Klerk Msakakuona admitted that Civil played well and they deserved a win.

“We need to go back to the drawing board and rectify our mistakes. We have more games to play for,” he said.

“It was a tough game and playing Blue Eagles at home is not easy and winning is even a bonus, ” Assistant coach for Civil, Oscar Kaunda stated.

He thanked his charges for their hard working spirit and registering a first win for the season.

End

