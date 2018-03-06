Civil’s Hastings Banda shines at Answer Sports Complex launch

March 6, 2018 Jeromy Kadewere -Nyasa Times

A virtuoso display by Civil Sporting Club  goalkeeper Hastings Banda helped  the Civil Servants  hold  Silver Strikers  to a 0-0 draw on  Monday during a friendly match to open Answer Private Academy Sports Complex in Dowa.

Kick-off: Launching the Answer Sports Complex Academy

Civil’s golakeeper Hastings Banda

Spectators at the game

Victor Limbani dribbling

aerial view of Answer Ground

Pitch perfect: Civil and Silver tussle for the ball.-Photo by Jeromy Kadewere, Nyasa Times

An open but tightly fought battle in the beautiful pitch  confirmed  the 2018 season will produce some fireworks as the two sides displayed stunning performance especially in the first half.

Numerous saves by Banda, notably in the second  half when  the bankers were pushing hard, frustrated LovemoreFazili’s side.

“We have to complement their  goalkeeper, he did a great job,” Fazil told reporyers after the game.

“The shots were on target, aside from  hitting the woodwork, as otherwise he had saves on Katinji, their goalkeeper  had a wonderful performance,” he said.

Civil Sporting coach Franco Ndawa  conceded their side  struggled  with their fitness levels.

“We had an excellent first half. We dropped off a bit then, notably physically, but I’m satisfied the team responded well to this suffering,” said Ndawa.

“It’s a positive result against a great team. They played more pre-season friendly matches  while we’re still building a team.

“For 50 minutes I saw excellent football on our side, with character. Of course we can improve our physical condition.”

Civil Sporting keeper  proved decisive in defying the likes of ThusoPaipi early in the second half and two Victor Limbani’s  searing efforts on 35th  and 40th  minute.

Victor Limbani’s first chance was at the start of the game, but his powerful shot grazed the post with ErishaNyirongo also shooting wide.

In the second half, Silver  pushed forward in front of the Civil Servants  goal.

It was then that the importance of  Civil Sporting keeper came to the fore, as he halted a ThusoPaipi’s effort after a great pass from Mike Robert  in the 60th minute, and minutes later made a prodigious stretch to deny the bankers a goal.

The pint-sized goalkeeper  got his hand to save another powerful shot from Mustafu Sherrif and then on the rebound, saved a Mike Robert’s  header.

