Civil’s Hastings Banda shines at Answer Sports Complex launch

A virtuoso display by Civil Sporting Club goalkeeper Hastings Banda helped the Civil Servants hold Silver Strikers to a 0-0 draw on Monday during a friendly match to open Answer Private Academy Sports Complex in Dowa.

An open but tightly fought battle in the beautiful pitch confirmed the 2018 season will produce some fireworks as the two sides displayed stunning performance especially in the first half.

Numerous saves by Banda, notably in the second half when the bankers were pushing hard, frustrated LovemoreFazili’s side.

“We have to complement their goalkeeper, he did a great job,” Fazil told reporyers after the game.

“The shots were on target, aside from hitting the woodwork, as otherwise he had saves on Katinji, their goalkeeper had a wonderful performance,” he said.

Civil Sporting coach Franco Ndawa conceded their side struggled with their fitness levels.

“We had an excellent first half. We dropped off a bit then, notably physically, but I’m satisfied the team responded well to this suffering,” said Ndawa.

“It’s a positive result against a great team. They played more pre-season friendly matches while we’re still building a team.

“For 50 minutes I saw excellent football on our side, with character. Of course we can improve our physical condition.”

Civil Sporting keeper proved decisive in defying the likes of ThusoPaipi early in the second half and two Victor Limbani’s searing efforts on 35th and 40th minute.

Victor Limbani’s first chance was at the start of the game, but his powerful shot grazed the post with ErishaNyirongo also shooting wide.

In the second half, Silver pushed forward in front of the Civil Servants goal.

It was then that the importance of Civil Sporting keeper came to the fore, as he halted a ThusoPaipi’s effort after a great pass from Mike Robert in the 60th minute, and minutes later made a prodigious stretch to deny the bankers a goal.

The pint-sized goalkeeper got his hand to save another powerful shot from Mustafu Sherrif and then on the rebound, saved a Mike Robert’s header.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :