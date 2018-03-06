Parents and Teachers Association  erects classroom block at Luwinga Secondary School

The Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) at Luwinga Secondary School, on Friday handed a classroom block to learners and teachers; which they have constructed using School development Fund (SDF).

Luwinga Secondary School, which is situated close to Mzuzu University in the city of Mzuzu, was constructed in 2003 with funding from the World Bank and had twelve classrooms against an enrollment of over 1,000 learners.

The school operates as a double shift and teachers have been finding it difficult to hold extra classes and remedial lessons due to lack of space.

To curb the situation, the PTA started constructing an additional block with two classrooms in 2015 and the project has spent over 13 Million Kwacha.

Speaking at the event, PTA Chairperson, Frank Nthara, said it was necessary to raise the School Development Fund so as to cater for this project which has taken them about two years to complete.

“We sought permission from parents to raise the SDF from K4, 000.00 to K8, 000.00 for this project to succeed and we are happy that we have realized our goal and today we are handing over the block,” explained Nthara.

An official from the Northern Education Division, Ernest Luhanga, said what the PTA at Luwinga Secondary School had done was worth emulating by other PTAs in the country if the country’s education sector is to develop.

