Cleaner, MDF soldier win in Airtel Yabeba promotion

Four more millionaires have been added to the list of six-digit figure personalities in the country following a draw on Tuesday in the ongoing Airtel Yabeba Promotion.

The four new millionaires include Lilongwe-based Felix Kaponda, who works in the sub-urban Area 12 location and a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier from Zomba’s Cobbe Barracks.

Other one-million-kwacha millionaires are Cosmas Zipala from Dowa and Marriam Salim from Mtopwa, Blantyre.

Speaking during a virtual draw that took place in Lilongwe, Airtel Malawi communications director, Norah Chavula-Chirwa, said it was exciting that through the promotion many lives were being transformed.

She said since the promotion started, 16 Airtel customers have been made millionaires and K10 million has been won by a thousand others.

“The promotion is going on well and the most interesting part is that the promotion is making a difference in many people’s lives by providing business capital, among others,” said Chavula-Chirwa.

One of the winners, Kaponda, said he was “so happy” for being one of the winners, and said will use the money to buy a piece of land while the rest she will use as business capital.

The promotion started on May 13, 2021 and is expected to end on August 15 this year.

