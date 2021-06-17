KFC guard gets K1 million compensation for Indian ‘expatriate’ assault

The Lilongwe Senior Magistrate’s Court has ruled that Indian national, Adril Patel, who works as a store’s keeper at fast-food company KFC in the capital Lilongwe, should compensate Bernadetta Tchale with K1 million for physically assaulting her.

Patel was charged with common assault about two weeks ago after he beat Tchale over a K500. He was arrested and spent a weekend in police custody before he was released on bail.

The development struck public outrage with many describing Patel’s behaviour as “quite uncalled for.”

During bail hearing – which was granted – Patel had, through his lawyer, Oscar Taulo, asked the court to permit his client to reconcile with Tchale through an amicable settlement but the Court had said the State needed to consult with Tchale first before it could give a response.

And on Wednesday, Senior Resident Magistrate Wanangwa Nyirenda agreed with Patel’s lawyer and that the two parties had resolved that Patel should pay K1 million.

Last week, the court granted Patel bail on condition that he pays K10, 000 cash bail bond and presents a surety bond of K300, 000.

Women rights activist and politician, Jessie Kabwila, who accompanied Tchale to the court said she was happy that justice was done.

“It is high time women started getting the respect they deserve and not be perceived as second-class citizens. I am happy that my sister, Tchale, has seen justice,” Kabwila told the media after court.

