Clergy blesses Mia at Assemblies of God fundraiser: ‘I am a Muslim but also help Christians’

Business magnate and opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) influential politician, Sidik Mia, has gotten whatever is the wish of his heart, that is if the prayer offered by Pastor Dyce Chikopa of Assemblies of God is anything to go by.

Upon invitation, Mia on Sunday attended a fundraiser for Malawi Assemblies of God Church in Machinjiri’s Area 10 in the commercial city of Blantyre.

During the function, the presiding clergy Pastor Chikopa, delivered a sermon from the Book of 2 Kings Chapter 5 from verses 5 to 13, a story of Naaman in the Bible.

Naaman was a powerful and influential warrior from Syria but the problem with him was that he had leprosy. He was told to go to Israel to meet Prophet of God and wonder-worker Elisha to have his leprosy healed.

“When all was said and done, Naaman humbled himself and did exactly as instructed by the man of God to go wash himself seven times in the river Jordan and his leprosy was cured,” narrated the Pastor in the process drawing parallels with Mia whom he said humbled himself for availing himself at the church when they requested him to attend their fundraising function.

The Pastor pointed out that God is always pleased with humble people saying he elevates such characters and demotes the proud, the arrogant and indeed the chest-thumpers.

Pastor Chikopa then instructed Mia to kneel down to pray for him to which the man of God, assisted by the whole congregation, raised their voices to heaven, requesting the Almighty God to grant S Mia the desires of his heart because of his proven humble and unwavering commitment to help both the work of God as well as the poor people, regardless of their religion, whatsoever.

Taking his turn, Mia thanked the church for inviting him to attend the function.

He was humbled by the Pastors recognition of his character of promoting the work of God and helping the needy.

“You know I am a Muslim but you may wish to note that I have built many churches in the Lower-shire where I come from than mosques,” said Mia saying it is his nature to be provoked to help for any noble cause.

“By the way, I know the Bible very well. In fact I got a distinction in BK (Bible Knowledge) at Chikwawa Secondary School,” said Mia who jokingly challenged that he would “outclass” Pastor Chikopa in preaching the word of God from the Bible.

Mia then contributed K1 million to help the church buy the said sound equipment.

He also splashed K100 000 to popular Gospel Musician Thoko Katimba, who entertained the congregants with his best gospel vibes throughout the entire function, using a live band.

Mia praised the youthful Katimba for using his talent to glorify God. He encouraged him to continue doing that.

On his way back home after the church service, Mia met a group of people along the Machinjiri road who demanded that he speaks to them.

In his brief remarks, Mia told the people that MCP under the leadership of Lazarus Chakwera is ready to transform and set our country on a true path of real progress.

‘Our country is riddled with corruption but I can assure you that we are committed to fight this vice. Nepotism will have no place in our country and we will create jobs for our people. Businesses will tick once more and with Dr Chakwera, Malawi will no longer be the same,” said Mia who promised that the party will crisscross the width and breadth of the country to connect with the voters to be part of the movement to reboot the system in 2019.

