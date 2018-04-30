Mike Akitivi to shoot Adzakudalitsa music video in Zambia

Afro Pop artist Mike Akitivi says he plans to travel and shoot Adzakudalitsa video in Zambia.

Adzakudalitsa features popular Zambian artist GJB. He is one of the top artist famed with a song called Kandolo.

Akitivi released the song on March 8 2018.

In an interview he attributed to logistical issues as being the main constrain.

Akitivi gave the timelime of May as to when he plans to travel and shoot the video.

“We are working on that …the challenge is this guy (GJB) is based in Lusaka so we kind of making logistics for us to go to Lusaka and shot the video.”

“By end May that’s when we intend to go to Lusaka ..so mid may we should have the video ready.”

The audio produced by Mathumela is currently being played on almost all the major radio stations.

Akitivi says John Nguluwe of Positive Art is the one they are talking to for the video shoot.

However, he did not disclose how much the video production will cost.

Listen Mike Akitivi feat GJB ‘Adzakudalitsa’ http://m.malawi-music.com/song .php?id=8629

