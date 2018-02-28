Clergy say Malawi need honest and God-fearing leaders

Some religious leaders have emphasized that Malawians need serious reflection and decision to vote for credible, honest, intelligent and God fearing leaders to rescue the country from the clutches of corrupt authorities and achieve its national development agenda.

The observation was made in Blantyre during an interface meeting organised by the Transformation Alliance (T.A) for leaders of religious organizations that are not fully represented in the Public Affairs committee (PAC).

Making his contribution at the gathering, Bishop Gift Chaula of the Kingdom Glory international Church said Malawi has been struggling to end the mediocrity that surrounds governance because religious leaders have not seriously taken their role to balance the leadership challenges the country is currently facing.

“The purpose of the church is to give solutions to the world. Malawi does not currently have solutions because the church is divided and is not involved in finding solutions to the challenges the country is currently facing. We have forgotten this responsibility to advocating for good governance in the country,” said Chaula.

He said while the church had a triangular role to offering leadership solutions to the country, the church has remained silent despite many Malawians living under hard economic conditions.

“The country’s economy is currently in a very bad shape and poverty levels have reached miserable conditions yet beside the social injustice being experienced by our faithful we have been sleeping and not taken it as our responsibility to condemn the political leadership which does not have interest in the people’s welfare,” he said.

He said currently Malawi is bleeding because of corrupt and Godless minds and needed leaders that are God fearing if we are to develop as a country.

Making his contribution, Bishop Mbewe hailed the interaction describing it as timely since it came at a time when religious leaders have been praying for good governance in the country.

He said politicians that are not religious are the ones that have been engaged in corruption and mismanagement of national resources and they cannot believe in transformative governance arguing they have trusted in magic over God’s principals and the end result has been that demons have taken control of the running of national affairs.

“The church has a very big role to transform the country but religious leaders have not been part of the governance solutions the country needs because some of them are greedy and they are not ready to offer honest solutions to the leadership. Malawi continues to be governed by leaders who do not have religious values, then the country will

continue to have the leadership problems it is currently facing,” warned the servant of God.

Interestingly, the leaders observation are coming at a time the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is planning to field Lazarus Chakwera who has himself once served as a church minister as its presidential candidate in the 2019 tripartite elections.

Chakwera has however come under heavy criticism from some politicians for deciding to venture into active politics.

Recently, southern region Governor for the ruling DPP Charles Mchacha branded Chakwera ‘Jonah’, likening him to the Biblical Jonah.

Meanwhile, the Transformation Alliance through its Spokesperson Davis Sauka has said the pressure group engaged the religious leaders because it realized the important role that the church has played in the advancement of civil rights in the country.

He said the Transformation Alliance is very committed to transformative politics on behalf of the millions of Malawians who have been deprived of a voice in the political spectrum by politicians who have been dictating the citizens how they (the politicians) want to govern Malawi.

“By transformative political advocacy we mean a political process that seeks not only to influence decisions in the formal political realm, but also to review the structures and processes of public decision-making to be more equitable and inclusive resulting into the ‘peoples manifesto’,” he said.

Sauka disclosed that the meeting with the religious leaders finalised a series of consultative meetings the grouping has been holding with different groups in the country to draft a people centered development agenda for the country.

The grouping is scheduled to release ‘The Peoples Manifesto’ a document which outlines the aspirations that Malawians have voiced of the ‘Malawi which they want’ mid-March.

