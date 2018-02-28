MP Navicha says ‘osamangolubwaludwa’ Malawi developing ‘under the wise and dynamic’ leadership of Mutharika

Thyolo Thava legislator Mary Thom Navicha has said critics of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) should not be preoccupied with jealousy but acknowledge infrastructure development projects delivered by President Peter Mutharika, saying the Malawi leader needs to be elected for a second term in 2019 to develop the country attain greater heights.

Navicha expressed the sentiments when she presented her State of her Thyolo Thava constituency statement in the House.

“On agriculture and food security, Mr Speaker, Sir, every well-meaning Malawian will agree with me that this country was going to face food shortage due to the dry spell and the fall armyworms that have destroyed a lot of crops in many districts across the country. But due to the wise and dynamic leadership of our President, the country will be safe from that hunger because the President banned maize exports,” said Navicha.

“Some people who do not love this country attacked our President for banning the maize exports and they would have been the same people who would have discredited the President if the country had shortage of maize,” she added.

She showered praise to Mutharika for demonstrating “true leadership that is caring and fatherly because he does not want anybody to die of hunger in this country.”

Navicha asked government to consider the people of Thyolo Thava with food as they have not been spared from the dry spell and the fall armyworms.

The legislator said the heavy storms have affected her constituency and over 50 houses and some gardens were affected.

“Therefore, I request government to assist by providing food stuffs, seedlings and fertilizer for winter cropping.”

She also asked government to consider providing safe drinking water by drilling 30 boreholes in Thyolo Thava constituency, especially in the area of T.A. Khwethemule to reduce the water borne infections.

“On roads and bridges, Mr Speaker, Sir, I am pleased to report that the construction of Thyolo-Makwasa-Muwona Road is progressing very well and we expect that the stretch that passes through our constituency will be completed shortly.

“There is also substantial improvement on rural roads and I would like to thank government for the Local Development Fund.”

Navicha said with funding from the Constituency Development Fund, Thyolo Thava has managed to construct at least 10 bridges; two more bridges will be finished within a couple of weeks to make it 12.

On education, Navicha said they are constructing two community day secondary schools, Mulenga and Mapingo in Thyolo Thava.

“So far at Mulenga, a furnished block has been completed using the District Development Fund and the construction of an administration office is underway using CDF. At Mapingo, construction of a classroom block and an administration block is underway using CDF,” she said.

The MP said they have managed to construct 12 primary school classroom blocks; with two being funded by LDF while the rest were funded by CDF.

“But more structures are needed to meet demands for the existing schools and the new sites. Let me also report that one community based child care centre has been completed and another two are under construction,” she said.

On skills development, Navicha said so far 400 youths have graduated from Mtambanyama Skills Development Centre which was established in 2015 with support from TEVET.

“I would like to thank President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for coming up with a brilliant idea of community colleges. A lot of youths are graduating, and the DPP-led government, under the wise and dynamic leadership of the President, does indeed have the interests of the youth of this country at heart,” Navicha said.

She asked government to consider giving Thyolo Thava a full technical college.

Navicha also commended development partners including the Malamulo Mission Hospital for a donation of free medical services to children under the age 14 since 2014 but asked for a public health facility in her constituency as Malamulo Mission Hospital is not within easy reach for many people.

The Thyolo Thava MP also said a milk bucking centre at Mtambanyama is almost complete and is waiting to be electrified.

She said a warehouse at Namiyala is also most complete, saying it is good news to dairy farmers as they will now sell their milk easily and develop their families.

Navicha called for unity and patriotism among Malawians to move the country forward as the warm heart of Africa .

“ Mr Speaker, Sir, it is sad to see Malawians saying bad things of this country. This is our nation and we will either grow or perish together. Tisamangolubwalubwa abale (the opposition should desist from subjecting government to fruitless arguments),” she said.

Navisha emphasised that the Mutharika government will continue to undertake major projects in various sectors of the economy ultimately contributing to job creation and enhancing the well-being of the people.

